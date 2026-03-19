Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holiday

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Ramadan Holiday, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Dear compatriots,

I congratulate you on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan Holiday and extend my greetings and best wishes to all of you.

Ramadan, the sultan of the eleven months, embodying spiritual and moral perfection and noble intentions, and purifying people's souls and thoughts, has now come to an end. It is during this blessed month, in which our holy book, the Quran, was revealed, that Muslims gain the opportunity to fulfill their conscientious duties and obligations before Almighty Allah with dignity, experiencing the joy of good deeds such as helping one another, as well as showing compassion and mercy.

For centuries, Azerbaijan has been one of the few places where different faiths and beliefs have coexisted peacefully in a harmonious environment. Islam, which always calls humanity to peace, humanism, and brotherhood, has historically played an exceptional role in preserving ethnic and cultural diversity in our society, fostering an atmosphere of tolerance based on mutual respect and trust, as well as national and spiritual solidarity.

Dear sisters and brothers,

Each year, the month of Ramadan further strengthens unity and equality among our people, becoming a celebration of kindness and good deeds. On these blessed days, I join your prayers for the peace, prosperity, and progress of our state. I also respectfully pay tribute to our heroic martyrs who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Once again, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all our compatriots living in different parts of the world. I wish your families happiness, abundant sustenance, and blessings on your tables.

May Allah accept your fasting and prayers. Happy Ramadan!" the message says.