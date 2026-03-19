Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Improvement of credit conditions for SMEs discussed at CBA

    Finance
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 17:21
    Improvement of credit conditions for SMEs discussed at CBA

    The improvement of credit conditions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) has been discussed at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.

    "We held another extensive meeting of the Council for Cooperation with Entrepreneurs under the Board of Directors of the Central Bank. Together with the heads of the institutions represented in the Council, we engaged in comprehensive discussions on financing the real sector, further easing access to credit resources, strengthening support mechanisms for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as the introduction of innovative financial instruments," CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov wrote on X.

    The meeting focused in particular on supporting SMEs, improving credit conditions, optimizing collateral mechanisms, and expanding digital financial services.

    "I am confident that continuous dialogue between the financial and banking sector and the business community will further strengthen mutual trust," Kazimov said.

    Improvement of credit conditions for SMEs discussed at CBA
    Improvement of credit conditions for SMEs discussed at CBA
    Improvement of credit conditions for SMEs discussed at CBA

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov Medium-sized businesses (SMEs) Council for Cooperation with Entrepreneurs
    Photo
    AMB-də KOB-lar üçün kredit şərtlərinin təkmilləşdirilməsi müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    ЦБА обсудил улучшение условий кредитования для бизнеса

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