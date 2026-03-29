Russian attacks across Ukraine kill six, injure dozens in multiple regions

Over the past day, six people were killed and dozens injured in Russian attacks on several regions of Ukraine, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

Three people, including a teenager, were reportedly killed and seven more were injured as a result of an aerial bomb hitting a multi-story building in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

One person was killed and two more were injured during a strike on Zaporizhzhia. A private house and a non-residential building were destroyed in the settlement of Zarechnoye, and a fire broke out.

In the Korabelny district of Kherson, a Russian drone strike killed a woman, and a man was seriously injured.

As a result of an attack and falling drone debris in the Voskresenk community of the Mykolaiv region, a 13-year-old girl was killed and 9 people were injured, seven of whom were teenagers aged 10-16. All the injured were hospitalized.

Two people were injured during drone strikes on the Kholodnohirsk district of Kharkiv.