Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Armenia pauses strategic partnership talks with Iran, FM Ararat Mirzoyan says

    Region
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 17:38
    Armenia pauses strategic partnership talks with Iran, FM Ararat Mirzoyan says

    Work on the document on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Armenia and Iran has been suspended for the time being, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists on Sunday, Report informs.

    "At the moment, this is not being discussed. A visit had been planned, within the framework of which a discussion of the document was supposed to take place. At least at the current moment, there is no talk of implementation for obvious reasons," the minister said.

    On February 6, Iran's Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani announced that Armenia and Iran were working on a document on a comprehensive strategic partnership.

    Ararat Mirzoyan Strategic partnership US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Мирзоян: Работа над соглашением о стратегическом партнерстве Армении и Ирана приостановлена

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