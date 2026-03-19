Khudatyan: Yerevan, Ankara to evaluate investments in energy grid unification

Armenia and Türkiye intend to determine the investment volume required to connect the two countries' power systems, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan said at a briefing following a government meeting, Report informs via Armenian media.

He recalled that this issue was discussed with Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris on March 10.

"A decision has been made to conduct a study to determine the required investment volume. We are ready to begin this work in the near future and expect a similar approach from our Turkish partners," Khudatyan noted.