Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Serbia extends ban on oil product exports until April 2026

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    • 19 March, 2026
    • 17:24
    Serbia extends ban on oil product exports until April 2026

    The Serbian government has decided to extend the ban on the export of oil and all petroleum products used as motor fuel until April 2, 2026, Report informs.

    The ban applies to the export of diesel, gasoline, and crude oil by all means of transport.

    Serbia's Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Đedović Handanović, stated that the decision was made to protect citizens and the economy from the continued rise in global oil prices.

    She added that, as an additional measure to safeguard the market, 40,000 tons of diesel would be released from reserves in the coming days.

    Handanović emphasized that all measures were aimed at shielding the domestic market from shortages and price increases, given the disruptions in global markets caused by the conflict in the Middle East and a 40% surge in oil prices in recent weeks.

    On March 9, the Serbian government had initially imposed a 10‑day ban on the export of oil and petroleum products used as motor fuel.

    Dubravka Đedović Handanović Ban on oil exports Escalation in Middle East Oil prices Petroleum products
    Serbiya hökuməti neft məhsullarının ixracına qadağanın müddətini uzadıb
    Сербия продлила запрет на экспорт нефтепродуктов до апреля

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