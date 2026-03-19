Hikmat Hajiyev: Political dialogue between Azerbaijan and NB8 countries continues to grow

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with representatives of the foreign ministries of the Nordic and Baltic countries (Northern Baltic Eight, NB8).

According to Report, in his post on X, Hikmat Hajiyev described today's talks in Baku as fruitful.

"I had fruitful exchange with the political directors from the Nordic and Baltic States - NB8. It is the 2nd of such visit by NB8 to Azerbaijan and we are pleased that political dialogue and consultations continue to grow between NB8 and Azerbaijan," he said.