Hikmat Hajiyev: Political dialogue between Azerbaijan and NB8 countries continues to grow
Foreign policy
- 19 March, 2026
- 17:02
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, held a meeting with representatives of the foreign ministries of the Nordic and Baltic countries (Northern Baltic Eight, NB8).
According to Report, in his post on X, Hikmat Hajiyev described today's talks in Baku as fruitful.
"I had fruitful exchange with the political directors from the Nordic and Baltic States - NB8. It is the 2nd of such visit by NB8 to Azerbaijan and we are pleased that political dialogue and consultations continue to grow between NB8 and Azerbaijan," he said.
Latest News
18:28
Photo
Azerbaijan conducts Ramadan aid campaign in seven countries as donor partnerForeign policy
18:09
Keir Starmer condemns Iranian strike on Qatari gas facilityOther countries
17:53
NATO to strengthen defense of its eastern flank, where Romania has key roleOther countries
17:52
Ilham Aliyev approves Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human OrgansForeign policy
17:48
Photo
PM Ali Asadov offers condolences on passing of Ilia II of GeorgiaForeign policy
17:47
Hegseth: US strike objectives in Iran remain unchangedOther countries
17:40
Georgia's imports of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan skyrocketEnergy
17:27
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holidayDomestic policy
17:24