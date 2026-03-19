Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Mher Grigoryan: EU to help Armenia connect to Trans-Caucasian Transport Route

    Infrastructure
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 17:11
    Mher Grigoryan: EU to help Armenia connect to Trans-Caucasian Transport Route

    The EU will assist Armenia in integrating into the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on Thursday in Yerevan at a joint press conference with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Report informs.

    Grigoryan noted that today's talks with Kos focused on regional connectivity issues.

    The parties agreed to continue working on the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and the EU's interregional connectivity, in particular, the Global Gateway strategy.

    "I am pleased to note that the Commissioner reaffirmed the EU's support for Armenia's integration into the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. We also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the European Union for its efforts and attention to enhancing democratic resilience in Armenia ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections (June 7 – ed.)," the deputy prime minister said.

    Mher Grigoryan European Union Marta Kos Global Gateway strategy Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)
    Qriqoryan: Avropa İttifaqı Ermənistanın TBNM-ə qoşulmasına kömək edəcək
    Мгер Григорян: Евросоюз поможет Армении подключиться к ТМТМ

    Latest News

    18:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan conducts Ramadan aid campaign in seven countries as donor partner

    Foreign policy
    18:09

    Keir Starmer condemns Iranian strike on Qatari gas facility

    Other countries
    17:53

    NATO to strengthen defense of its eastern flank, where Romania has key role

    Other countries
    17:52

    Ilham Aliyev approves Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

    Foreign policy
    17:48
    Photo

    PM Ali Asadov offers condolences on passing of Ilia II of Georgia

    Foreign policy
    17:47

    Hegseth: US strike objectives in Iran remain unchanged

    Other countries
    17:40

    Georgia's imports of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan skyrocket

    Energy
    17:27

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holiday

    Domestic policy
    17:24

    Serbia extends ban on oil product exports until April 2026

    Other countries
    All News Feed