Mher Grigoryan: EU to help Armenia connect to Trans-Caucasian Transport Route

The EU will assist Armenia in integrating into the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on Thursday in Yerevan at a joint press conference with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, Report informs.

Grigoryan noted that today's talks with Kos focused on regional connectivity issues.

The parties agreed to continue working on the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) and the EU's interregional connectivity, in particular, the Global Gateway strategy.

"I am pleased to note that the Commissioner reaffirmed the EU's support for Armenia's integration into the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. We also expressed gratitude to the leadership of the European Union for its efforts and attention to enhancing democratic resilience in Armenia ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections (June 7 – ed.)," the deputy prime minister said.