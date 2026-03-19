Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    ANAMA warns of ongoing mine threat in Karabakh, East Zangazur cemeteries

    Domestic policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 14:57
    ANAMA warns of ongoing mine threat in Karabakh, East Zangazur cemeteries

    Mine danger persists at cemeteries in Karabakh and East Zangazur, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said.

    According to Report, the agency said in a public statement that it has received numerous appeals related to citizens visiting cemeteries in territories liberated from occupation during the Novruz holiday.

    Many cemeteries are located in mined areas, the agency said.

    "We understand citizens' desire to visit their native lands and the graves of their relatives. However, it should not be forgotten that mine threats persist in the territories liberated from occupation. Many cemeteries are located in mined areas, and mine incidents have already occurred in such locations. For this reason, we urge everyone to exercise caution and avoid entering unfamiliar areas," the statement said.

    ANAMA warns of ongoing mine threat in Karabakh, East Zangazur cemeteries
    ANAMA warns of ongoing mine threat in Karabakh, East Zangazur cemeteries
    ANAMA warns of ongoing mine threat in Karabakh, East Zangazur cemeteries

    Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) mine threat Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Photo
    ANAMA: Azad olunmuş ərazilərdəki qəbiristanlıqlarda mina riski davam edir
    Photo
    ANAMA: На кладбищах Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура сохраняется минная опасность

    Latest News

    15:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Military Police delegation visits Bulgaria

    Incident
    15:22

    Iran threatens to destroy energy infrastructure of US allies in Middle East

    Other countries
    15:12

    Iran says it struck Israeli National Security Ministry building

    Other countries
    15:06
    Photo

    46 families relocated to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city get house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:04

    Pashinyan accuses former Armenian leaders of hiding truth about Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    14:57
    Photo

    ANAMA warns of ongoing mine threat in Karabakh, East Zangazur cemeteries

    Domestic policy
    14:52

    Details of India's repression against Sikh Diaspora revealed

    Other countries
    14:49

    Costa: Autonomy key to ensuring EU energy security

    Other countries
    14:28

    Azerbaijan's public transport vehicles output grows over 5%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed