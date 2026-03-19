ANAMA warns of ongoing mine threat in Karabakh, East Zangazur cemeteries

Mine danger persists at cemeteries in Karabakh and East Zangazur, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said.

According to Report, the agency said in a public statement that it has received numerous appeals related to citizens visiting cemeteries in territories liberated from occupation during the Novruz holiday.

Many cemeteries are located in mined areas, the agency said.

"We understand citizens' desire to visit their native lands and the graves of their relatives. However, it should not be forgotten that mine threats persist in the territories liberated from occupation. Many cemeteries are located in mined areas, and mine incidents have already occurred in such locations. For this reason, we urge everyone to exercise caution and avoid entering unfamiliar areas," the statement said.