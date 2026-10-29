EUFOR helicopter crash kills three in Bosnia and Herzegovina

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A helicopter belonging to the European Union Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina (EUFOR) has crashed near Brčko, killing three people and injuring 12.

Report informs, citing Klix, that one of the injured is in critical condition, according to Jasmina Mehanović, director of the Brčko Health Center.

"EUFOR confirms that an accident occurred today during a planned operation in the Brčko district, resulting in the crash of one of its aircraft," the force said in a statement.

No damage to infrastructure was reported.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical teams arrived at the scene, and the area was cordoned off. An investigation has been launched.