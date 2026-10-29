Erdoğan speaks with Trump during Republic Day dinner with Turkic leaders

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US President Donald Trump has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit.

Report informs, citing the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications, that the call took place during a dinner attended by OTS leaders to mark Türkiye's Republic Day on October 29.

Erdoğan conveyed greetings to Trump from the leaders attending the dinner.

The Turkish president noted that Ankara would host the 13th OTS summit. He said it would adopt decisions contributing to the development of the organization, which has become a pillar of stability and security in Central Asia, a region with a population exceeding 200 million.

Trump wished Erdoğan success in hosting the OTS leaders' summit.