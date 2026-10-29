Baku dialogue forum participants visit Shusha and Aghdam

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Foreign guests attending the seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue have visited Shusha and Aghdam.

The Ministry of Culture told Report that the guests visited the "Bullet-Riddled Busts" in Shusha's central square, Khurshidbanu Natavan's house, Shusha Fortress, the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque and the Mehmandarovs' House Museum.

The forum participants then traveled to Aghdam, where they visited the Imarat Complex.

During tours of both cities, the guests were briefed on vandalism and looting committed by Armenia against social infrastructure and historical and cultural heritage, including religious sites, during the 30-year occupation.

They were also informed about reconstruction, renovation and restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan in Shusha, Aghdam and other liberated territories.