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Indonesia is considering joining the Mecca agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in August 2026, three Turkish officials told Middle East Eye (MEE), Report informs.

Indonesia's potential accession could mark a significant step toward extending the agreement's reach beyond the Middle East. The sources attributed Jakarta's interest to its close cooperation with Ankara, particularly in the defense industry.

Last year, Indonesia signed a contract worth more than $10 billion to purchase 48 Turkish KAAN fighter jets. In January, the two countries also agreed on the purchase of two Istanbul-class frigates under Türkiye's national shipbuilding program, in a deal estimated at about $1 billion.

However, a representative of the Indonesian embassy told MEE that they could not confirm the country's interest in joining the agreement at this stage.

Experts noted that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had previously said the country did not intend to join military alliances, reaffirming its traditional non-aligned policy. Jakarta continues to pursue a foreign policy involving multiple partners while maintaining its strategic autonomy.