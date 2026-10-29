Death toll in Spain train collision rises to 74
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- 29 October, 2026
- 20:57
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The death toll from a collision between two trains in Toledo, Spain, has risen to 74.
Report informs, citing Spanish media, that nearly 100 people were injured. Of those, 53 remain hospitalized, including 15 in critical condition.
Earlier reports said 64 people were missing following the collision.
İspaniyada qatarların toqquşmasından sonra ölənlərin sayı 74 nəfərə çatıb
В Испании число погибших после столкновения поездов возросло до 74 человек
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