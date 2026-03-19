Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Pashinyan accuses former Armenian leaders of hiding truth about Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 15:04
    Pashinyan accuses former Armenian leaders of hiding truth about Karabakh

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused his predecessors - former presidents Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan - of concealing from the Armenian public the truth about the Karabakh settlement.

    Report informs via Armenian media that Pashinyan said during a briefing with journalists that all of his predecessors had recognized Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan but kept this from the public. He also said the truth about the 1996 Lisbon summit had been concealed, but the documents have now been fully published and the public can see the facts.

    "Why was the truth hidden? Why was the truth about the 1996 Lisbon summit concealed, and now the documents are fully published? Why is there no public outcry over these documents? There is none because everything has already been published, and the whole truth has been shown to the public," the prime minister said.

    Nikol Pashinyan Levon Ter-Petrosyan Robert Kocharyan Serzh Sargsyan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Paşinyan: Ter-Petrosyan, Köçəryan və Sarqsyan Qarabağ həqiqətlərini xalqdan gizlədiblər
    Пашинян обвинил предыдущих лидеров Армении в сокрытии правды о Карабахе

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