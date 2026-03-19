Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iraq extends airspace closure until March 22

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 14:10
    Iraq extends airspace closure until March 22

    Iraq"s aviation authorities have extended the country"s airspace closure at least until Sunday.

    According to Report, citing a source in the Baghdad Flight Information Region"s air traffic control service, the closure has been prolonged until 0900 GMT on Sunday, March 22.

    "The airspace closure has been extended until 0900 GMT on Sunday, March 22," the source said, noting that Iraq"s airspace was first shut in the first half of Feb. 28 due to U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran.

    Since Feb. 28, the airspace of Iran, Kuwait, and Bahrain has also remained closed, while Qatar has partially reopened its airspace for flights.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İraq hava məkanını martın 22-dək bağlayıb
    Ирак продлил до 22 марта закрытие воздушного пространства

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