The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the Sikh Federation International have prepared a report titled "Beyond Borders: Indian Transnational Repression Against the Sikh Diaspora," Report informs.

The document highlights facts about Sikh activists who were forced to leave India due to the Indian government's repressive policies against Sikhs, leaders of diaspora organizations currently living in foreign countries, as well as their family members being subjected to attacks and terror threats by Indian authorities.

The serious risks created by organized attacks, transnational pressures, and threats are noted in the document.

The document also analyzes the potential impacts of such pressures and threats on the security of diaspora communities and their socio-political activities.

It notes that the occurrence of such incidents restricts the ability of Sikh activists living abroad to freely express their political positions and operate on international platforms. It is stated that such events are among the factors that create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among diaspora members. This, in turn, leads to a weakening of civic organization and political activism.

The charges brought by the Indian government against Sikhs, unfounded and unlawfully adopted court decisions, as well as parliamentary hearings, journalistic investigations, and various legal proceedings are reflected in the report.

The document analyzes the activities of actors alleged to be linked to the Indian government, who operate outside the country and target all Sikh activists and political refugees who advocate for the idea of an independent Khalistan state.

A significant part of the report is devoted to assassinations carried out by the Indian government using organized criminal groups and specific examples of such operations. Canada is presented as one of the countries where India's human rights violations have been most extensively documented. Canadian security agencies have officially disclosed that they warned about real threats against a number of Sikh activists by the Indian government. In this context, the most notable incident was the assassination of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.

The Canadian government and security institutions have expressed serious concern about the possibility that individuals linked to Indian state structures were behind this assassination. With reference to Canadian law enforcement institutions, it is noted that Indian diplomats and individuals associated with them collect information about Sikh activists and pass it on to criminal groups.

The document also highlights that similar incidents have been recorded in the United States. It discusses the planned assassination attempt against Sikh human rights defender Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. According to indictment documents presented by the US Department of Justice, this plan was coordinated by individuals linked to Indian intelligence structures. Investigation materials indicate that within the framework of this plan, intermediaries were used to place a murder contract and the operation was intended to be carried out abroad. These facts demonstrate that transnational repression does not remain solely at the level of threats and political pressure but is also accompanied by plans for real physical violence.

In the United Kingdom, it is noted that various methods of pressure have been applied against Sikh activists. The report draws attention to cases of various pressures being exerted on family members of Sikh activists living abroad who reside in India, the use of legal mechanisms for political purposes, and the surveillance of diaspora members. Additionally, a full investigation into the suspicious death of Sikh activist Avtar Singh Khanda is demanded.

Facts related to the activities of Indian intelligence structures have also emerged in European countries. The exposure of several individuals collecting information for Indian intelligence services as a result of court investigations conducted in Germany shows that the transnational repression network extends as far as Europe.

German courts have convicted individuals who collected information about Sikh and other political activists and passed it on to Indian intelligence. These events prove that India systematically operates to build spy networks in various countries and keep diaspora activities under surveillance.

The document also extensively analyzes the impacts of India's transnational repression policy on international law. These activities lead to violations of a number of fundamental rights. Among these rights are the right to life, the right to personal security, freedom of expression, the right to free assembly, the right to a fair trial, and others.

It emphasizes that these rights are protected by a number of international legal instruments, including the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and that states have an obligation to ensure these rights. India's activities contradict these obligations and bring the issue of international legal responsibility to the agenda.

The document states that the Indian government acts as one of the open perpetrators carrying out violent and coercive covert operations beyond its borders and targets Sikh activists who criticize the government and advocate for the idea of an independent Khalistan. In recent years, alongside covert political interventions aimed at influencing local politics and public discussions in foreign countries, a wide spectrum of transnational repressions has been carried out against the Sikh people to prevent the political activities of emigrants.

India's growing geopolitical power and continued attacks against political dissidents show that it poses a serious threat to ethnic minorities and international order. The international community must firmly condemn the Indian government's violation of its international human rights obligations and demand that those responsible be held accountable. Otherwise, the risk of increased violent attacks against ethnic communities is significant.

The document notes that it aims to demonstrate to the world public India's harsh targeting of the Sikh community worldwide. The report particularly focuses on violent or coercive covert operations carried out in countries such as Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Although similar cases have been documented with evidence in Australia, Belgium, Italy, Pakistan, Portugal, and other countries as well.

The hostile activities carried out by the Indian government in various countries not only demonstrate its increasing aggressiveness against the backdrop of its claims to be a global power but also display its desire to openly violate international law and thereby weaken the rule of law and international order. The transnational campaign carried out by the Indian government against political dissidents also encompasses assassinations committed using organized criminal groups.

Additionally, there is abuse of visa and consular services, surveillance and intimidation of those who criticize the Indian government, as well as the portrayal of Sikh dissidents as "extremists" and their characterization as criminals. Through this, attempts are made to abuse international legal cooperation mechanisms for the purpose of bringing criminal charges against them. According to the final assessment, India's transnational repression policy creates serious risks not only for the Sikh community but also for the international legal system and interstate relations.

A state carrying out violence and persecution operations against political activists living in the territories of other countries undermines the fundamental principles of international law, particularly the principles of state sovereignty and the protection of human rights. For this reason, the report calls on the international community, particularly the relevant UN mechanisms and states, to take more serious and coordinated measures regarding cases of transnational repression.

At the end of the report, recommendations are presented such as conducting independent investigations at the international level, holding guilty individuals accountable, and strengthening the political will aimed at protecting human rights.