On April 14, the supply of Azerbaijani diesel fuel and Russian fertilizer from Azerbaijan to Armenia took place.

According to Report, a train of 22 wagons loaded with 1,298 tons of diesel fuel and 4 wagons loaded with 240 tons of fertilizer departed from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC towards the Boyuk Kasik station.

The cargo will be delivered to Armenia via transit through Georgian territory.

The last shipment from Azerbaijan to Armenia took place on April 11, when 15 wagons carrying 887 tons of diesel were dispatched.

To date, Azerbaijan has exported 6,312 tons of diesel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

Additionally, through transit via Azerbaijan, Russia has delivered 23,900 tons of grain, more than 1,100 tons of fertilizer, and 68 tons of buckwheat to Armenia.

Azerbaijan's fuel exports to Armenia began on December 18, 2025. On that day, 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline were supplied to that country.

Following the decision made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025 to lift restrictions on the transit of cargo from Azerbaijan to Armenia – restrictions that had been in place since the occupation period – shipments along this route have continued.

09:07

Azerbaijan will send 22 railcars of diesel fuel to Armenia today, Report informs.

Four railcars of fertilizer from Russia will also be sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

In October 2025, President Ilham Aliyev announced the lifting of restrictions on cargo transit through Azerbaijan to Armenia.

Direct fuel supplies from Azerbaijan to Armenia began on December 18, 2025.

Since December of last year, Azerbaijan has exported 6,312 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.