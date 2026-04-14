Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Wizz Air says Israel flights remain suspended through May 4

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 11:10
    Wizz Air says Israel flights remain suspended through May 4

    Hungarian low-cost airline giant Wizz Air backtracks on plans to gradually resume flights to and from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport later this month, instead extending the suspension of services to Israel through May 4, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    The decision comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cautioned that the Iran ceasefire could end at any moment, and the Israeli army remains on high alert after the American military's naval blockade of Iran took effect yesterday.

    Following the ceasefire agreement reached last week that halted the joint US-Israel military campaign against Iran, Wizz Air had opened ticket sales, planning to restart flight services to Tel Aviv on April 25 in a gradual manner, in line with international safety guidelines.

    Wizz Air Escalation in Middle East Israel
    "Wizz Air" İsrailə uçuşları yenidən dayandırır
    Wizz Air вновь приостанавливает полеты в Израиль

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