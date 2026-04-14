Vahan Kostanyan to represent Armenia at ADF2026 in Antalya

Armenia will be represented at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum ADF2026, which will take place on April 17-19, by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahan Kostanyan, Report informs via Armenian media.

Kostanyan's photo has been published among the participants on the forum's official website.

According to Turkish media, delegations from more than 150 countries will arrive to participate in the ADF2026 forum this year. Among the participants, over 20 heads of state and government, around 15 vice-presidents, as well as more than 50 ministers have been announced, the vast majority of whom head foreign affairs departments. In total, the forum will host around 5,000 guests, including heads of international organizations.

As part of ADF2026, more than 40 various events and sessions are planned. Discussions will cover not only political and regional issues but also economic, environmental, and technological aspects of global transformation.