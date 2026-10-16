Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    CBA, BlackRock mull co-op prospects

    AIC
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 12:50
    CBA, BlackRock mull co-op prospects

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and US company BlackRock have discussed prospects for cooperation, Report informs citing the CBA.

    A delegation led by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov held a meeting with BlackRock leadership during a working visit to Bangkok.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on initiatives aimed at further strengthening the investment environment in Azerbaijan, deepening the capital market, as well as priorities envisaged for diversifying funding sources.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycan "BlackRock" ilə mümkün əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил перспективы сотрудничества с BlackRock
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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