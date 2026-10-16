CBA, BlackRock mull co-op prospects

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The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and US company BlackRock have discussed prospects for cooperation, Report informs citing the CBA.

A delegation led by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov held a meeting with BlackRock leadership during a working visit to Bangkok.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on initiatives aimed at further strengthening the investment environment in Azerbaijan, deepening the capital market, as well as priorities envisaged for diversifying funding sources.