Stay up to date with the top news!

In January–September 2026, the total value of petroleum products output in Azerbaijan amounted to 4.612 billion manats (almost $2.713 billion), marking a 4.3% decrease compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced 103,000 tons of fuel oil, up 78.8% year-on-year.

At the same time, the country produced 1.0685 million tons of gasoline, down 1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Diesel fuel production totaled 1.799 million tons in the first nine months of the year, marking a 3.4% decline year-on-year.

The country also produced 33,900 tons of lubricants and 126,400 tons of petroleum bitumen. Lubricant production increased by 24.2%, while bitumen output fell by 33.8% compared to the same period last year.

In addition, Azerbaijan produced 134,900 tons of liquefied gases, 419,000 tons of white oil, and 188,200 tons of petroleum coke. Production of liquefied gases decreased by 2.03%, white oil output fell by 4.6%, while petroleum coke production rose by 10.4% year-on-year.

SOCAR's Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, the only oil refining facility in the region, supplies Azerbaijan with fuel products such as RON 92 gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel, while also providing feedstock to SOCAR's petrochemical enterprises in the country. Part of the refinery's output is exported.

Modernization and reconstruction work being carried out at the refinery aims to increase its production capacity, ensure the supply of high-quality fuels meeting Euro-5 standards, provide stable feedstock to Azerikimya Production Union, and enhance the export potential of petroleum products, making it strategically important for Azerbaijan's industrial development.