Azerbaijan's crude oil supplies to Vietnam exceed 1M tonnes
Energy
- 16 October, 2026
- 12:44
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Azerbaijan has supplied more than 1.1 million tonnes of crude oil to Vietnam since 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.
"At the meeting with Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, we discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of energy, trade, investment and transport within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission, as well as prospects for developing joint projects with PetroVietnam and ROX Group. Since 2023, more than 1.1 million tonnes of crude oil have been supplied to Vietnam," reads the post.
Azərbaycanın Vyetnama xam neft tədarükü 1 milyon tonu keçib
Азербайджан поставил во Вьетнам более 1 млн тонн сырой нефти
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