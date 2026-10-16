Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan's crude oil supplies to Vietnam exceed 1M tonnes

    Energy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 12:44
    Azerbaijan's crude oil supplies to Vietnam exceed 1M tonnes

    Azerbaijan has supplied more than 1.1 million tonnes of crude oil to Vietnam since 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "At the meeting with Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, we discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the fields of energy, trade, investment and transport within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission, as well as prospects for developing joint projects with PetroVietnam and ROX Group. Since 2023, more than 1.1 million tonnes of crude oil have been supplied to Vietnam," reads the post.

    Parviz Shahbazov Oil supplies Azerbaijani crude oil Vietnam
    Azərbaycanın Vyetnama xam neft tədarükü 1 milyon tonu keçib
    Азербайджан поставил во Вьетнам более 1 млн тонн сырой нефти
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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