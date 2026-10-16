Von der Leyen: EU will not lift Russia sanctions until war ends

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The European Union is preparing its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia and does not intend to lift existing restrictions until the war ends, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told journalists ahead of a meeting of the Council of the EU.

According to Report's European bureau, von der Leyen said Russia was not complying with the EU-backed energy ceasefire announced by President Trump.

Instead, she said, Russia had stepped up its escalation, making it necessary to increase pressure on Moscow.

"We are working on the 22nd package of sanctions, and one thing is absolutely clear: we will not lift any sanctions until Russia ends the war," von der Leyen said.

She added that the EU would also discuss Ukraine's financial, budgetary and military needs not only for 2026, but also for 2027.

Von der Leyen said the European Union would help Ukraine prepare for winter amid Russian attacks on energy and water infrastructure.

On the second day of the summit, EU leaders are expected to discuss support for Ukraine with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as European defense and security, the situation in the Middle East and migration.