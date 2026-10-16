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    Ambulance crews in Azerbaijan to be equipped with tablets, navigation systems

    Health
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 12:44
    Ambulance crews in Azerbaijan to be equipped with tablets, navigation systems

    Ambulance crews in Azerbaijan will be equipped with tablets and navigation systems, Report informs referring to the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

    It is noted that a new call management system has already been developed and is currently at the implementation stage. It will allow calls to be managed through a single platform, pinpoint addresses on a map, track crews in real time, and dispatch them to calls more promptly.

    The tablets will enable electronic call reception and the entry of patient health status data, examination results, and rendered care directly at the scene. This will digitize medical documentation, quickly transfer data, and strengthen the continuity of medical care.

    Telemedicine consultations are also planned via the tablets - in complex clinical cases, crews will be able to remotely consult with specialized experts.

    Using artificial intelligence-based analytical tools, call geography, call volume, and population density are being analyzed to optimize crew deployment, efficiently utilize resources, and establish new ambulance crews and stations.

    Ambulance drivers will be provided with mobile devices equipped with navigation systems - call addresses will be automatically transmitted to the navigation system to determine the optimal route.

    In addition, international experts are planned to be engaged in the near future along with the implementation of cooperative projects to study and apply advanced international practices.

    Ambulance crews in Azerbaijan to be equipped with tablets, navigation systems
    Ambulance crews in Azerbaijan to be equipped with tablets, navigation systems
    Ambulance crews in Azerbaijan to be equipped with tablets, navigation systems
    Ambulance crews in Azerbaijan to be equipped with tablets, navigation systems
    Ambulance crews in Azerbaijan to be equipped with tablets, navigation systems
    Ambulance crews TABIB Azerbaijan
    Photo
    Azərbaycanda təcili tibbi yardım briqadaları planşet və naviqasiya sistemləri ilə təchiz olunacaq
    Photo
    Бригады скорой помощи в Азербайджане оснастят планшетами и навигационными системами
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