Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Đedović-Handanović: Serbia to approve conditions for Niš power plant in May

    Energy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 17:25
    Đedović-Handanović: Serbia to approve conditions for Niš power plant in May

    Serbia intends to complete domestic procedures within the next month regarding the commercial terms for the construction of a gas-fired power plant in Niš, including the design period and the execution of contracting work, Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović-Handanović said in an interview with Report.

    "The total investment value is still under assessment, and more detailed information will be available once the two parties [Serbia and Azerbaijan] formally finalize the agreement in the coming period," she said.

    According to the minister, the gas-fired power plant in Niš will "provide a new source of baseload energy and enhance energy security" in Serbia.

    "Through the implementation of this project, we will further stabilize the electricity system, with positive effects on security of supply and lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to coal-fired power plants, which currently form the basis of Serbia's energy system. It is particularly important for us that Azerbaijan, through the company SOCAR, will participate in this project not only as a gas supplier, but also as a strategic partner in the development of the gas power plant," Dubravka Đedović-Handanović told Report.

    Azerbaijan and Serbia signed an agreement in February 2026 on the construction of a gas-fired power plant near the city of Niš with a capacity of 350 MW of electrical and 150 MW of thermal energy. The document was signed during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Serbia. The plant is planned to be commissioned in 2030.

    Read the full interview here.

    Dubravka Đedović Handanović Serbia Azerbaijan
    Djedoviç-Xandanoviç: "Serbiya mayda Nişdə elektrik stansiyasının tikintisi şərtlərini təsdiqləyəcək"
    Джедович-Ханданович: Сербия в мае утвердит условия строительства электростанции в Нише

    Latest News

    12:36

    Latvian president to visit Azerbaijan on April 22

    Foreign policy
    12:31

    Anglo Asian Mining boosts copper production in Azerbaijan nearly sevenfold in 1Q2026

    Industry
    12:22
    Photo

    Azerbaijan joins creation of Galaxy Orientis investment platform

    Finance
    12:01

    Armands Krauze: Latvia ready to assist in restoration of forests in Karabakh - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    12:00
    Photo

    Solo exhibition titled "The Image Imprinted in Memory" opens at National Carpet Museum

    Cultural policy
    11:51

    Ramin Mammadov: Gaps in religious sphere fuel radical ideologies

    Religion
    11:43

    Gunduz Ismayilov: Azerbaijan expects positive outcomes in state–religion regulation

    Religion
    11:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts conference on state–religion relations

    Domestic policy
    11:19

    Shusha to host 9th Azerbaijan–Latvia intergovernmental commission meeting

    Business
    All News Feed