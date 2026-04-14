Đedović-Handanović: Serbia to approve conditions for Niš power plant in May

Serbia intends to complete domestic procedures within the next month regarding the commercial terms for the construction of a gas-fired power plant in Niš, including the design period and the execution of contracting work, Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović-Handanović said in an interview with Report.

"The total investment value is still under assessment, and more detailed information will be available once the two parties [Serbia and Azerbaijan] formally finalize the agreement in the coming period," she said.

According to the minister, the gas-fired power plant in Niš will "provide a new source of baseload energy and enhance energy security" in Serbia.

"Through the implementation of this project, we will further stabilize the electricity system, with positive effects on security of supply and lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to coal-fired power plants, which currently form the basis of Serbia's energy system. It is particularly important for us that Azerbaijan, through the company SOCAR, will participate in this project not only as a gas supplier, but also as a strategic partner in the development of the gas power plant," Dubravka Đedović-Handanović told Report.

Azerbaijan and Serbia signed an agreement in February 2026 on the construction of a gas-fired power plant near the city of Niš with a capacity of 350 MW of electrical and 150 MW of thermal energy. The document was signed during the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Serbia. The plant is planned to be commissioned in 2030.

Read the full interview here.