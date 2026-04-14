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    IMF sharply raises Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast

    Finance
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 17:17
    IMF sharply raises Azerbaijan's current account surplus forecast

    In 2026, the current account surplus of Azerbaijan's balance of payments will amount to 9.7% of GDP, and in 2027, 5.4%, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts, Report informs, citing the IMF's April World Economic Outlook.

    Compared to February estimates, the forecast for 2026 was raised by 7.6 p.p., and for 2027 by 5 p.p.

    At the same time, the IMF does not specify the reasons for the significantly improved current account forecasts.

    According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, in 2025, the country's current account surplus amounted to 4.6% of GDP.

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts a current account surplus of the balance of payments at the level of $3 billion annually in the current and next years.

    The Asian Development Bank forecasts Azerbaijan's current account surplus in 2026 at the level of 5.3% of GDP, with a subsequent decline to 3.5% in 2027.

    The leading Dutch banking group ING Group estimates Azerbaijan's current account surplus of the balance of payments in 2026 at the level of 6.5% of GDP, and in 2027, 1.7% of GDP.

    The international rating agency Moody's forecasts a current account surplus in 2026 of 5% of GDP, and for the following year, 5.2% of GDP.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF) balance of payments Current account surplus Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Azerbaijan
    IMF Azərbaycanın cari əməliyyatlar hesabının profisiti üzrə proqnozu ciddi dərəcədə yaxşılaşdırıb
    МВФ существенно улучшил прогноз профицита счета текущих операций Азербайджана

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