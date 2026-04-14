Baku hosts first meeting of CICA Women Council

The first meeting of the Women Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has been held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Representatives of member states participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, stated that the conference would serve as an effective platform for dialogue, exchange of experience, and development of joint decisions: "We are confident that the approaches and proposals voiced at the council will enable us to achieve reliable, concrete, and real results for our future activities. This meeting opens a new page in the development of cooperation. As a result of joint efforts and constructive dialogue carried out within the organization over the past year, the relevant charter of the Women Council was adopted. Consequently, new opportunities have been opened for deepening cooperation in the field of gender policy."

CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay, in his speech, spoke about the goals of the council and highlighted that the role of women should be strengthened in every field. He appreciated Azerbaijan's initiative in this direction and expressed gratitude to Baku.

Sarybay added that more successful results would be achieved through Azerbaijan's chairmanship and initiative.

Subsequently, representatives of member states delivered their national statements.

In conclusion, the recommendation document of the Women Council was put to a vote and adopted.