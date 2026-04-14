Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiye sees no risk to energy supply from Hormuz situation

    Energy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 17:43
    Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiye sees no risk to energy supply from Hormuz situation

    Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, stated that the situation around the Strait of Hormuz affects Türkiye primarily in the form of rising energy prices, Report informs.

    "The situation with the Strait of Hormuz is entering a more problematic phase. In terms of energy security, our country remains at the same level. At this point, no issues are observed. This is because Türkiye doesn't use the Strait of Hormuz for the transit of natural gas," Bayraktar said on the TV100 television channel.

    He added that only about 10% of oil imported by Türkiye passes through this waterway.

    "Thus, for our country, this figure is manageable. However, the factor affecting the entire global market, and consequently Türkiye as well, is certainly related to price dynamics," Bayraktar emphasized.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

    Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

    US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US military plans to begin blocking the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, at 10:00 am Eastern Time (2:00 pm GMT).

    Alparslan Bayraktar Strait of Hormuz Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Türkiye
    Alparslan Bayraktar: Türkiyə Hörmüz boğazı ilə bağlı vəziyyətə görə enerji təchizatı üçün risk görmür
    Алпарслан Байрактар: Турция не видит рисков для энергоснабжения из-за ситуации в Ормузе

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