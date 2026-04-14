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    Azerbaijan, World Economic Forum discuss new cooperation plan

    Economy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 11:00
    Azerbaijan, World Economic Forum discuss new cooperation plan

    Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have discussed a cooperation plan for 2026, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

    Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry, met with Manju George, Head of Strategic Impact at the WEF's Center for Frontier Technologies and Innovation.

    The parties exchanged views on priority areas within the cooperation plan. In particular, they discussed opportunities for collaboration on the transformation of industrial clusters, applications of artificial intelligence in the energy sector, the Strategic Intelligence platform, the Global Lighthouse Network, TradeTech, GovTech, and the Artificial Intelligence Governance Alliance.

    During the meeting, it was noted that the C4IR Azerbaijan Center is among the three most active WEF centers. The sides also reviewed prospects for strengthening cooperation with the WEF's 4IR Centers network, organizing joint events, and expanding Azerbaijan's participation in global initiatives related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

    World Economic Forum (WEF) Ministry of Economy Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Fariz Jafarov Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan və Dünya İqtisadi Forumu yeni əməkdaşlıq planını müzakirə edib

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