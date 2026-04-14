Tourist arrivals from Europe to Azerbaijan surge by over 17%

In January–February of 2026, 27,174 tourists from European countries visited Azerbaijan, marking a 17.3% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs.

During this period, 12,878 tourists came from Eastern European countries, which is 3.3% higher YoY. Among them, the largest number of tourists came from Ukraine - 4,839 people, a slight decrease of 0.8% compared to last year.

Other figures include: Belarus (2,686, down 7.4% YoY), Poland (1,291, up 34.3% YoY), Moldova (627, up 3.8% YoY), Hungary (539, up 47.3% YoY), Czech Republic (477, up 3.2% YoY), Lithuania (408, up 39.2% YoY), Romania (380, down 10.6% YoY), Serbia (306, up 1.7% YoY), Slovakia (251, up 23.6% YoY), Estonia (200, up 7.5% YoY), Croatia (193, up 75.5% YoY), Latvia (190, up 8.6% YoY), Bulgaria (187, down 21.4% YoY), Bosnia and Herzegovina (78, up 27.9% YoY), Cyprus (62, up 51.2% YoY), Slovenia (68, down 6.8% YoY), Montenegro (35, down 65% YoY), North Macedonia (35, down 25.5% YoY), and Albania (26, down 29.7% YoY).

Meanwhile, 14,296 tourists arrived from Western European countries, a 33.5% increase compared to last year. The largest number came from the United Kingdom - 4,231 people, up 46.3%.

Other figures include: Germany (3,326, up 88.4% YoY), Italy (1,952, up 21.8% YoY), France (1,026, up 24.4% YoY), Spain (718, down 15.5% YoY), Netherlands (528, down 13% YoY), Belgium (426, up 42% YoY), Portugal (321, up 21.6% YoY), Sweden (281, up 20.6% YoY), Switzerland (265, up 17.8% YoY), Austria (263, up 3.1% YoY), Greece (242, up 7.1% YoY), Ireland (224, up 12.6% YoY), Norway (167, up 18.4% YoY), Denmark (148, up 11.2% YoY), Malta (57, up 96.6% YoY), Finland (46, down 48.9% YoY), Luxembourg (46, down 11.5% YoY), Iceland (27, up 80% YoY), and Andorra (2, down 50% YoY).

Overall, in the first two months of this year 337,300 foreign citizens from 163 countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 0.4% less compared to the same period last year.