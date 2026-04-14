António Costa arrives in UAE as part of two-week Gulf tour

European Council President António Costa has arrived in Abu Dhabi (UAE) as part of a two-week tour of the Persian Gulf countries, Report informs.

I am in Abu Dhabi ahead of a two-day tour of the UAE, KSA, and Qatar, today and tomorrow. I come with three messages for our Gulf partners:

We stand in full solidarity in the face of Iran's indiscriminate, unjustifiable, and unlawful attacks.

We are a reliable partner for the Gulf countries and are ready to contribute," Costa wrote on X.

By working together, he said, "we can support a comprehensive strategy for lasting peace in the Middle East through negotiation and diplomacy."