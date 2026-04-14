António Costa arrives in UAE as part of two-week Gulf tour
- 14 April, 2026
- 11:40
European Council President António Costa has arrived in Abu Dhabi (UAE) as part of a two-week tour of the Persian Gulf countries, Report informs.
I am in Abu Dhabi ahead of a two-day tour of the UAE, KSA, and Qatar, today and tomorrow. I come with three messages for our Gulf partners:
We stand in full solidarity in the face of Iran's indiscriminate, unjustifiable, and unlawful attacks.
We are a reliable partner for the Gulf countries and are ready to contribute," Costa wrote on X.
By working together, he said, "we can support a comprehensive strategy for lasting peace in the Middle East through negotiation and diplomacy."
I am in Abu Dhabi ahead of a two-day tour of the UAE, KSA, and Qatar, today and tomorrow.— António Costa (@eucopresident) April 14, 2026
I come with three messages for our Gulf partners:
▫️ We stand in full solidarity in the face of Iran’s indiscriminate, unjustifiable, and unlawful attacks.
▫️ We are a reliable partner… pic.twitter.com/PKwTw0tNZl