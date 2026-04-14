Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    António Costa arrives in UAE as part of two-week Gulf tour

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 11:40
    António Costa arrives in UAE as part of two-week Gulf tour

    European Council President António Costa has arrived in Abu Dhabi (UAE) as part of a two-week tour of the Persian Gulf countries, Report informs.

    I am in Abu Dhabi ahead of a two-day tour of the UAE, KSA, and Qatar, today and tomorrow. I come with three messages for our Gulf partners:

    We stand in full solidarity in the face of Iran's indiscriminate, unjustifiable, and unlawful attacks.

    We are a reliable partner for the Gulf countries and are ready to contribute," Costa wrote on X.

    By working together, he said, "we can support a comprehensive strategy for lasting peace in the Middle East through negotiation and diplomacy."

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran António Costa European Union UAE
    Koşta: Fars körfəzi ölkələri üçün etibarlı tərəfdaşıq və sülhə töhfə verməyə hazırıq
    Антониу Кошта прибыл в ОАЭ в рамках двухнедельного турне по Персидскому заливу

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