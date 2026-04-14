Iran to allocate part of oil revenues for reconstruction after attacks, minister says

Iranian oil sales in ​recent weeks have ‌been favourable and part of the revenue ​will be ​allocated to repairing damage ⁠to industry caused ​by wartime attacks, ​Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday, Report informs via Reuters.

Mohsen Paknejad said ​oil workers had ​maintained operations across facilities ‌during ⁠the conflict, ensuring oil exports were not halted "even for ​a single ​day," ⁠including at key export ​hubs such as ​Kharg ⁠Island.

The minister said last month that ⁠the ​selling price ​of Iranian crude had significantly ​increased.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.