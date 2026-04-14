There is confidence that a more inclusive and sustainable society will be built where women can fully realize their potential, said Nurgul Tau, Secretary of the Committee for Social and Cultural Development at the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Report informs.

Tau made the remarks at the side event titled Development of Women's Entrepreneurship and Improvement of Legislation, organized within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Amplifying women's voices across CICA for Sustainable Growth in Baku.

She noted that this platform will enable the development of practical recommendations aimed at more active involvement of women in the economy and public life: "I am confident that through the joint efforts of states and regions, a more inclusive and sustainable society will be built where women can fully realize their potential. The establishment of the CICA Women's Council opens new opportunities for mutual cooperation and exchange of experience in the fields of social affairs, politics, regional development, and support for entrepreneurship."