Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
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    Indian foreign minister visits Ateshgah Temple in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 21:29
    Indian foreign minister visits Ateshgah Temple in Baku

    Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has visited the historic Ateshgah Fire Temple in Baku, according to Report.

    "Paid a visit to the historic Ateshgah fire temple in Baku. A symbol of the historical and cultural connect between our two peoples," the Indian foreign minister said in a post on X.

    Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Ateshgah
    Hindistanın xarici işlər naziri Atəşgah məbədini ziyarət edib
    Глава МИД Индии посетил храм Атешгях в Баку
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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