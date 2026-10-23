Indian foreign minister visits Ateshgah Temple in Baku
Foreign policy
- 23 October, 2026
- 21:29
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Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has visited the historic Ateshgah Fire Temple in Baku, according to Report.
"Paid a visit to the historic Ateshgah fire temple in Baku. A symbol of the historical and cultural connect between our two peoples," the Indian foreign minister said in a post on X.
Paid a visit to the historic Ateshgah fire temple in Baku. A symbol of the historical and cultural connect between our two peoples. 🇮🇳 🇦🇿 https://t.co/pMurkrMVGQ— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 23, 2026
Hindistanın xarici işlər naziri Atəşgah məbədini ziyarət edib
Глава МИД Индии посетил храм Атешгях в Баку
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