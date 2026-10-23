Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Devlet Bahçeli reaffirms unwavering support for Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 21:53
    Devlet Bahçeli reaffirms unwavering support for Azerbaijan

    Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli has expressed confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will continue to develop on the basis of mutual respect, equal partnership, trust and brotherhood, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye said on X following a meeting between Ambassador Rashad Aslanov and Bahçeli.

    According to Report, during the meeting, Bahçeli was conveyed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's gratitude for his principled stance and support for safeguarding Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood. It was also emphasized that the MHP chairman's efforts to strengthen unity and solidarity across the Turkic world are highly valued in Azerbaijan.

    "Devlet Bahçeli expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and words of appreciation, asked that his sincere greetings be conveyed to him, and stressed that he has always supported Azerbaijan. He highlighted the strategic importance of preserving Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and strengthening solidarity for the common future of the entire Turkic world, and expressed confidence that relations between our countries would continue to develop on the basis of mutual respect, equal partnership, trust and brotherhood," the post said.

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