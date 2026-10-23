More than 40 flights cancelled in Netherlands due to severe storm

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Dutch airline KLM has cancelled more than 40 flights scheduled for October 23 and 24 due to Storm Austin, which has hit the country.

According to Report, citing Reuters, the cancellations affected both departures and arrivals at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

The agency reported that 20 KLM flights were cancelled on October 23 due to heavy rainfall and strong winds. Another 22 flights are scheduled to be cancelled on October 24.

However, Schiphol Airport's press office told Dutch news agency ANP that the impact of the bad weather on airport operations remained limited so far.

According to the flight schedule published on the airport's website, KLM cancelled several flights from Amsterdam to Geneva, London and Bergen on October 23. Flights to the Dutch capital from Warsaw, Birmingham and Lyon were also cancelled.

In addition, dozens of flights operated by various airlines have been delayed by two hours or more.