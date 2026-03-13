Average monthly nominal salary up 3% in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Finance
- 13 March, 2026
- 16:37
In January 2026, the average monthly nominal salary in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan was 812 manats ($478), Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee of Nakhchivan.
According to the committee, this is 3.2% more year-on-year.
Latest News
18:07
Photo
Accelerating implementation of Agenda 2030 discussed at Global Baku ForumForeign policy
17:54
Pete Hegseth: US has launched investigation into strike on school in IranOther countries
17:54
Photo
Geneva conference urges UN action on repression of Sikhs in IndiaForeign policy
17:49
Azerbaijan exports 1,349 tons of olive oil worth $7MBusiness
17:42
Photo
Another 39 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanDomestic policy
17:42
Hegseth calls Mojtaba Khamenei's first statement weakOther countries
17:30
Photo
CBA delegation attends regional event held in KazakhstanFinance
17:23
Photo
Baku hosts discussions on Africa's futureForeign policy
17:19