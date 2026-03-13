Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Finance
    • 13 March, 2026
    • 16:37
    Average monthly nominal salary up 3% in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    In January 2026, the average monthly nominal salary in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan was 812 manats ($478), Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee of Nakhchivan.

    According to the committee, this is 3.2% more year-on-year.

    Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic average monthly nominal salary
    Naxçıvanda orta aylıq əməkhaqqı 3 %-dən çox artıb
    В Нахчыване среднемесячная зарплата выросла более чем на 3%

