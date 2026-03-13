Population grows in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Domestic policy
- 13 March, 2026
- 16:36
The population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan has increased, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee of the autonomous republic.
As of February 1, 2026, the population of the autonomous republic increased by 1,393 people or 0.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2025, reaching 472,444 people.
