Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meeting

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv has sent signals to Hungary regarding a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungary's newly elected Prime Minister Péter Magyar, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

Speaking to journalists during the opening of an updated defense solutions exhibition marking Ukraine's Defense Industry Workers" Day, Sybiha said Kyiv is awaiting a response from Budapest.

"We want this and have already sent signals regarding relevant contacts at the level of the President of Ukraine and Mr. Magyar. We expect this contact and are, of course, interested. We are waiting for a response," the minister said.

He added that Ukraine has received "positive European signals" from Hungary that could open new opportunities and help start a new chapter of friendly neighborly relations.

According to Sybiha, a wide range of issues remains to be addressed with Hungary, including border infrastructure and broader cooperation at the European level.

He stressed that, more broadly, Ukraine seeks the removal of Hungary's blocking stance on its path toward membership in the European Union. This includes progress on the 20th sanctions package, a €90 billion loan, and the formal opening of negotiation clusters.