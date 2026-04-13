Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meeting

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 16:32
    Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meeting

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv has sent signals to Hungary regarding a possible meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungary's newly elected Prime Minister Péter Magyar, Report informs via Interfax-Ukraine.

    Speaking to journalists during the opening of an updated defense solutions exhibition marking Ukraine's Defense Industry Workers" Day, Sybiha said Kyiv is awaiting a response from Budapest.

    "We want this and have already sent signals regarding relevant contacts at the level of the President of Ukraine and Mr. Magyar. We expect this contact and are, of course, interested. We are waiting for a response," the minister said.

    He added that Ukraine has received "positive European signals" from Hungary that could open new opportunities and help start a new chapter of friendly neighborly relations.

    According to Sybiha, a wide range of issues remains to be addressed with Hungary, including border infrastructure and broader cooperation at the European level.

    He stressed that, more broadly, Ukraine seeks the removal of Hungary's blocking stance on its path toward membership in the European Union. This includes progress on the 20th sanctions package, a €90 billion loan, and the formal opening of negotiation clusters.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Péter Magyar Hungary Ukraine
    Sibiqa: Zelenski ilə Madyarın mümkün görüşü barədə Macarıstana müraciət edilib
    Сибига сообщил о возможной встрече Зеленского и Мадьяра

    Latest News

    17:13

    Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 edition

    Other countries
    17:12

    Netanyahu backs Trump's blockade of Iranian ports

    Other countries
    16:58

    World Bank launches five-year project to monitor Caspian pollution, protect biodiversity

    Finance
    16:51

    Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiers

    Other countries
    16:42

    Von der Leyen: EU ready to cooperate with Hungary's new leadership

    Other countries
    16:32

    Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meeting

    Other countries
    16:17

    Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manats

    Finance
    16:10

    Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to boost Armenia's economy

    Region
    16:01

    Kazakhstan to integrate digital systems for Middle Corridor development

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed