The establishment of peace between Baku and Yerevan opens a new stage of economic development for Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with representatives of major Armenian employers, Report informs via Armenian media.

"We are entering a completely new stage of economic development, and this is linked to the peace process established between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We expect important events in the near future, primarily related to the launch of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project," Pashinyan said.

The prime minister also emphasized that rail freight to Armenia is already being transported through Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, he noted the importance of opening rail service with Azerbaijan as part of the TRIPP.