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    Azerbaijan retail turnover rises 3.7% in 1Q26

    Finance
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 15:32
    Azerbaijan retail turnover rises 3.7% in 1Q26

    Retail trade turnover in Azerbaijan reached 15.93 billion manats ($9.36 billion) in January–March 2026, according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

    Of the total, 8.77 billion manats ($5.16 billion) accounted for food products, beverages, and tobacco, while 7.15 billion manats ($4.21 billion) came from non-food goods.

    According to the data, retail turnover increased by 3.7% in real terms compared to the same period last year. Food products, beverages, and tobacco sales rose by 1.3%, while non-food goods saw a stronger increase of 6.6%.

    Consumer spending distribution showed that 50.4% was spent on food products, 4.7% on beverages and tobacco, 14.6% on textiles, clothing, and footwear, and 6% on gasoline and diesel fuel. Meanwhile, 4.5% went to electrical goods and furniture, 2.7% to pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, and 1.6% to computers, telecommunications equipment, and printed materials. Other non-food goods accounted for 15.5% of total spending.

    During the reporting period, the average monthly retail spending per capita stood at 517.2 manats ($304.2), including 284.9 manats ($167.6) on food, beverages, and tobacco, and 232.3 manats ($136.6) on non-food items.

    Retail trade turnover State Statistical Committee Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanın pərakəndə ticarət dövriyyəsi 4 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Розничный товарооборот Азербайджана вырос почти на 4%

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