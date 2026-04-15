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    Turkish, Pakistani forces complete commando exercise

    Region
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 20:36
    Turkish, Pakistani forces complete commando exercise

    A joint military exercise involving Turkish and Pakistani troops has been held.

    Report cites Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence as saying that the Joint Commando Exercise (CINNAH-2026) has been successfully completed.

    "Our heroes demonstrated the strength of unity and solidarity during the training," the ministry said.

    Military exercises Türkiye Pakistan
    Video
    Türkiyə və Pakistan hərbçilərinin birgə təlimi keçirilib
    Video
    Турция и Пакистан провели совместные военные учения

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