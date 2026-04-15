Turkish, Pakistani forces complete commando exercise
Region
- 15 April, 2026
- 20:36
A joint military exercise involving Turkish and Pakistani troops has been held.
Report cites Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence as saying that the Joint Commando Exercise (CINNAH-2026) has been successfully completed.
"Our heroes demonstrated the strength of unity and solidarity during the training," the ministry said.
Birlikte hazır, birlikte güçlü! 🇹🇷🇵🇰— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) April 15, 2026
📍Eğirdir/Isparta
Türkiye-Pakistan Ortak Komando Tatbikatı (CİNNAH-2026), Dağ, Komando Okulu ve Eğitim Merkezi Komutanlığında başarıyla icra edildi.
Kahramanlarımız birlik ve beraberliğin gücünü tatbikatta üstün bir performansla sergiledi.… pic.twitter.com/nQCYqTnGzp
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