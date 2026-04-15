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    Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds talks with ICBC delegation

    Finance
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 20:01
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds talks with ICBC delegation

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan discussed financing of business projects with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC Almaty).

    Report cites the Central Bank of Azerbaijan as saying that Governor Taleh Kazimov received the bank's delegation led by Chingiz Kanapyanov.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development prospects of capital markets and payment systems, cooperation with Azerbaijani banks in financing entrepreneurship and business projects, as well as the implementation of joint initiatives in this framework.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan China Kazakhstan banking sector
    Photo
    AMB Çinin Sənaye və Ticarət Bankı ilə biznes layihələrinin maliyyələşdirilməsini müzakirə edib

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