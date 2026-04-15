Azerbaijan sees high demand for Latvian government scholarships

Interest in scholarships offered annually by the Latvian government is high, and all available places are taken.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli said this at the 9th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Intergovernmental Commission in Shusha, Report informs..

He noted that increasing the number of scholarships and directing part of them to fields such as agriculture could be appropriate.

"Azerbaijani students would welcome this. In recent years, student exchanges between Azerbaijan and Latvia have increased significantly. The strengthening positions of Azerbaijani universities in international rankings makes it necessary for them to be more widely known in Latvia. This could create conditions for more Latvian students to come to Azerbaijan and for new academic ties to be established," he said.