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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerbaijani, Romanian FMs hold phone call

    Foreign policy
    • 15 April, 2026
    • 20:17
    Azerbaijani, Romanian FMs hold phone call

    On April 15, Azerbaijans Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu, Report informs.

    During the conversation, the ministers reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Romania.

    They also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in energy, transport, and communications, emphasizing the importance of strategic projects involving Azerbaijan.

    The sides discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, underlining the importance of strengthening cooperation, security, and stability. They also reviewed the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–EU relations, stressing the need for continued dialogue and cooperation.

    The conversation also covered other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

    Oana-Silvia Toiu Jeyhun Bayramov Romania
    Toiu: Azərbaycan və Rumıniya bu il hökumətlərarası komissiyanın iclasını keçirəcək - YENİLƏNİB
    Цою: Азербайджан и Румыния проведут в 2026 году заседание МПК - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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