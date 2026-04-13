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    IDF expands ground offensive in southern Lebanon

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    • 13 April, 2026
    • 15:41
    IDF expands ground offensive in southern Lebanon

    Troops from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) 98th Division surround Hezbollah military infrastructure and begin targeted ground operations in the Bint Jbeil area in Southern Lebanon, Report informs via Israel National News.

    Soldiers from the Paratroopers, Commando, and Givati Brigades, under the command of the 98th Division, are expanding targeted ground operations against Hezbollah military infrastructure to strengthen the forward defense posture in southern Lebanon.

    Over the past week, troops from the 98th Division have surrounded Hezbollah military infrastructure and begun targeted ground operations in the Bint Jbeil area.

    The troops struck and eliminated more than 100 Hezbollah operatives, both in close-quarters combat and through aerial strikes, dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites, and located hundreds of weapons in the area, including weapons located in and around civilian infrastructure.

    "The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to protect Israeli civilians and prevent further attacks against them," a statement warned.

    Escalation in Middle East Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Paramilitary group Hezbollah Southern Lebanon
    İsrail ordusu Livanın cənubunda əməliyyatı genişləndirdiyini açıqlayıb
    ЦАХАЛ заявил о расширении операции на юге Ливана

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