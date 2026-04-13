Kazakhstan to integrate digital systems for Middle Corridor development

Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov has instructed the country's relevant agencies to ensure the integration of digital systems with partners in Azerbaijan and Georgia for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor).

Report informs, citing a statement by the Kazakh government, that the prime minister announced this today at a meeting dedicated to the implementation of the president's instructions in the field of developing the country's transit and transport potential.

"Work is underway to shorten delivery time along the TITR, introduce unified tariffs along the Altynkol – Poti/Batumi route, and integrate digital systems with partners in Azerbaijan and Georgia. Currently, major infrastructure projects are being implemented on a railway with a total length of 3,900 km," he emphasized.

In addition, issues related to the development of maritime transportation, including transportation along the Aktau-Baku route, were discussed at the meeting.

"Information was provided [to Bektenov] on the work being carried out to develop transportation using the ports of Aktau and Kuryk. The importance of carrying out dredging works of 1.3 million cubic meters at the port of Aktau this year was noted. The Prime Minister drew attention to the delays in procedures for the purchase of six container carriers for operation on the Aktau-Baku route," reads the statement.