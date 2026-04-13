Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Kazakhstan to integrate digital systems for Middle Corridor development

    Infrastructure
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 16:01
    Kazakhstan to integrate digital systems for Middle Corridor development

    Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov has instructed the country's relevant agencies to ensure the integration of digital systems with partners in Azerbaijan and Georgia for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, Middle Corridor).

    Report informs, citing a statement by the Kazakh government, that the prime minister announced this today at a meeting dedicated to the implementation of the president's instructions in the field of developing the country's transit and transport potential.

    "Work is underway to shorten delivery time along the TITR, introduce unified tariffs along the Altynkol – Poti/Batumi route, and integrate digital systems with partners in Azerbaijan and Georgia. Currently, major infrastructure projects are being implemented on a railway with a total length of 3,900 km," he emphasized.

    In addition, issues related to the development of maritime transportation, including transportation along the Aktau-Baku route, were discussed at the meeting.

    "Information was provided [to Bektenov] on the work being carried out to develop transportation using the ports of Aktau and Kuryk. The importance of carrying out dredging works of 1.3 million cubic meters at the port of Aktau this year was noted. The Prime Minister drew attention to the delays in procedures for the purchase of six container carriers for operation on the Aktau-Baku route," reads the statement.

    Oljas Bektenov Middle Corridor Kazakhstan
    Qazaxıstan Orta Dəhlizin inkişafı üçün rəqəmsal sistemlərini inteqrasiya edəcək
    Бектенов поручил интегрировать цифровые системы Казахстана с Азербайджаном для развития ТМТМ

    Latest News

    17:13

    Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 edition

    Other countries
    17:12

    Netanyahu backs Trump's blockade of Iranian ports

    Other countries
    16:58

    World Bank launches five-year project to monitor Caspian pollution, protect biodiversity

    Finance
    16:51

    Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiers

    Other countries
    16:42

    Von der Leyen: EU ready to cooperate with Hungary's new leadership

    Other countries
    16:32

    Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meeting

    Other countries
    16:17

    Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manats

    Finance
    16:10

    Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to boost Armenia's economy

    Region
    16:01

    Kazakhstan to integrate digital systems for Middle Corridor development

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed