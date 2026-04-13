Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manats

The average monthly nominal salary of employees in Azerbaijan rose by 5.3% year-on-year to 1,099 manats ($646.5) in January–February, according to the State Statistical Committee, Report informs.

Higher average wages were recorded in sectors such as mining, finance and insurance, information and communications, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as transport and warehousing.

As of March 1, the number of hired employees in the country totaled 1.78 million people. Of these, 870,600 were employed in the public sector, while 913,400 worked in the private sector.

Employment distribution shows that 18.5% of workers were engaged in trade and vehicle repair, 18.3% in education, and 13.8% in industry. Meanwhile, 8.6% worked in healthcare and social services, 6.5% in construction, and 6.1% in public administration and defense, including social security.

Other sectors included transport and warehousing (4.4%), professional, scientific and technical activities (4%), finance and insurance (2.4%), agriculture, forestry and fishing (2.3%), while 15.1% of employees worked in other areas of the economy.