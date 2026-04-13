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    Income of Azerbaijani population increases by 7%

    Finance
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 15:14
    Income of Azerbaijani population increases by 7%

    In January–March 2026, the nominal income of Azerbaijan's population exceeded 22.3 billion manats (just over $13.1 billion), Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    According to the latest data, this is 7% more compared to the same period last year.

    State Statistical Committee Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan əhalisinin gəlirləri 7 % artıb
    Доходы населения Азербайджана выросли на 7%

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