Income of Azerbaijani population increases by 7%
Finance
- 13 April, 2026
- 15:14
In January–March 2026, the nominal income of Azerbaijan's population exceeded 22.3 billion manats (just over $13.1 billion), Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
According to the latest data, this is 7% more compared to the same period last year.
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